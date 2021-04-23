John Dick: Ex-marine reported missing now wanted by police
- Published
A man whose family made missing person appeals on social media is now wanted by police in connection with an assault the day before his disappearance.
Facebook appeals by his family to find John Dick, 38, from Suffolk, have been shared hundreds of thousands of times since he was last seen on 30 November.
One post said he was "very much missed and very loved".
Norfolk Police said he was now wanted in connection to a "grievous bodily harm level assault" in Thetford.
Suffolk Police have confirmed the case has moved from a missing person to a wanted investigation and that its neighbouring force was now leading the inquiry.
In social media posts made prior to the wanted appeal, Mr Dick's family said he was a Royal Marine of 13 years' service and appealed for help to find him.
They said he was last seen in Dovercourt, Essex, on 30 November and there had been no confirmed sightings since.
The Norfolk force said they believed Mr Dick "could have connections across England, including in Suffolk, Essex, Swindon, Coventry and Hertfordshire".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk