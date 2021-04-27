North Walsham murder trial: Man 'killed after friend's £10 debt dispute'
- Published
A man was murdered following a dispute over a £10 debt which his friend was involved in, a court heard.
Matthew Constantinou is accused of stabbing Thomas Moore, 42, to death in North Walsham, Norfolk, in October.
Prosecutors allege Mr Moore's friend became "increasingly frustrated by the defendant's failure to pay" the £10, and the stabbing took place after the pair went to Mr Constantinou's home.
Mr Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, denies murdering Mr Moore.
Norwich Crown Court heard Mr Moore, also known as Tom, and the defendant were not known to each other, but Mr Constantinou knew Mr Moore's friend Ricky Marshall "reasonably well".
Opening the prosecution's case, Peter Gair told the jury Mr Marshall and Mr Constantinou "had a bit of a falling out".
Mr Gair read out a number of texts from Mr Marshall dating back to 26 August referencing a debt, including "just a reminder mate, you owe me a tenner" and "any chance I can grab that tenner mate?".
The prosecutor alleged that come 2 October "the mood has soured somewhat", with Mr Marshall saying he would speak to the defendant's mother, to which Mr Constantinou responded: "I'll gut you".
Mr Gair said Mr Moore and Mr Marshall then went to Mr Constantinou's home where there was a "confrontation", and the prosecution say "the defendant emerged... from the rear of the house to the area in front of the house and was holding a baseball bat".
The court heard the pair were "pursued" by the defendant.
Mr Gair said the jury would hear evidence from Mr Marshall that he saw Mr Moore and Mr Constantinou "struggling" and "could see the defendant swing at Tom with his right hand".
Mr Marshall said "blood was pouring from Tom's neck", and Mr Moore was later pronounced dead at the scene on Bacton Road, the court heard.
Jurors also heard a 999 call Mr Constantinou made after the incident, in which he told the call handler he had been involved in an "altercation", confirming there was an ongoing dispute.
The trial continues.
