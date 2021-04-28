Woman seen in distress in Norfolk found stabbed near Ipswich
- Published
A woman was found with stab wounds 50 miles from where she had been seen in distress and being driven away, police said.
Norfolk Police said the woman was first seen in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Loddon, at 08:40 BST on Monday.
Police in Suffolk then found her with stab wounds in Nacton, just outside Ipswich, almost three hours later.
A man, in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries where she remains in a stable condition, police said.
Det Insp Tom Smith, from Norfolk Police, said it was believed the man and woman were known to each other.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk