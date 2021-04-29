Norwich blind woman's plea prompts change to council letters
A visually-impaired woman who had a "frustrating and upsetting" six-year fight over social care letters she could not read has changed the way a council communicates with blind people.
Rachael Andrews, of Norwich, repeatedly asked Norfolk County Council to send emails and not printed letters to her and her husband, who is also blind.
In a legal letter, she said the council was breaching its duties under law.
The council thanked Ms Andrews "for bringing this issue to our attention".
It now sends emails and uses a new system to flag communication needs.
Ms Andrews, 48, said that under the Equality Act 2010, the council had failed to make reasonable adjustments to its practice of sending out hard copy letters which meant that she could not access critical information about her care.
Her letter - known as a letter before action - also stated the council's failure to send accessible communications was in breach of the Accessible Information Standard, which requires providers of health and social care to implement a system which ensures that people's communication needs are identified and then acted upon.
'Explain disabilities yet again'
Solicitors Leigh Day, which advised Ms Andrews, said the council did not make any formal admissions of liability but agreed to send Ms Andrews accessible information and to introduce a system to flag communication issues.
Ms Andrews said there had been instances where she was unaware a council letter had arrived, and would then receive a follow-up call from the local authority because she had not responded.
"I am delighted that finally the council has listened to me," she said.
"I told the council on numerous occasions that I needed information electronically so I can access it via screenreader software on a computer or mobile device.
"However, the council kept on failing to record and act on this information, which was incredibly frustrating and upsetting.
"At last, we won't have to worry that we have missed a letter, or have to explain about our disabilities yet again when they ring to find out why we haven't filled in a form.
"I feel this outcome has struck a blow for people with disabilities and I am very glad to have been able to help."
A Norfolk County Council spokesman said it had "reviewed and refined" its system for flagging how messages are delivered, and had updated its website on how to access information in accessible formats.