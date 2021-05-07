Elections 2021: Norfolk votes in council and PCC elections
- Published
Results are to be declared over three days following Thursday's voting for councillors and the next Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in Norfolk.
The county council is expected to announce first, at about 21:00 BST on Friday. All seats are up for grabs at what has been a Tory-run authority.
The PCC result will follow and is anticipated at about 18:00 on Saturday.
The declaration by Norwich City Council is expected to be made at 02:00 on Sunday.
The city council is Labour-run, and 13 of its 39 seats up for election on Thursday.
The county elected Conservative PCC Lorne Green in 2016, but he is not standing this time.
