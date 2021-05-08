Elections 2021: Norfolk PCC count has 'lack of social distancing'
Organisers at the election count for Norfolk's next police and crime commissioner (PCC) threatened to stop the process as people failed to observe social distancing.
A loudspeaker plea for compliance was issued at the Norfolk Showground Arena.
BBC reporter Andrew Sinclair said "a rather exasperated person said 'please observe two metres or we will have to stop the count'."
The Arena was chosen to hold the count because of its spaciousness.
Some of the ballots for the Norfolk County Council elections were counted there on Friday.
Andrew Sinclair, BBC East's political correspondent, said one person told him "we had real problems with some of the candidates and their supporters yesterday when it came to social distancing".
"They seemed to think it didn't apply to them," he said.
The result of the Norfolk's PCC election is expected on Saturday evening.
The candidates seeking election, listed alphabetically, are:
- John Crofts, Liberal Democrat
- David Moreland, independent
- Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservative
- Michael Rosen, Labour
- Martin Schmierer, Green
Conservative Lorne Green, who was elected PCC in 2016, did not seek re-election.
PCCs oversee the work of their local police force.
They are elected using the supplementary vote system, with people making a first and second choice.
If no candidate gets more than 50% of the first-choice votes, all except the top two candidates are eliminated.
At that stage, the second votes of those residents whose first choice has been eliminated are counted.
