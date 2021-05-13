Conversion therapy ban petition passes 100K signatures
A petition calling for "conversion therapy" for LGBTQ+ people to be banned will be considered for debate in parliament after it topped 100,000 signatures.
Conversion therapy is defined as the attempt to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Norwich-based Ross Nicholas's petition wants parliament to ban the therapy.
Its focus on pushing LGBTQ+ people to "correct" their gender or sexual orientation, was "harmful", he said.
In the Queen's Speech on Tuesday the government said it planned to ban so-called conversion therapy in England and Wales following a public consultation.
Mr Nicholas said all reputable health and psychological organisations considered the practice to be "ineffective, unethical and harmful" and outlawing the practice could not come soon enough.
"The 'therapy' is often promoted by religious organisations. It can take the form of illegal practices such as medications, electric therapy, even exorcisms," Mr Nicholas said.
"Conversion therapy does not include legitimate therapeutic options to assist people struggling with their gender identity or sexual orientation to live more comfortably."
NHS England and other professional bodies have warned that therapies styled as "reparative therapy" or "gay cure therapy" are "unethical and potentially harmful".
The government said the "abhorrent practices", often advertised on social media, could cause mental and physical harm.
But some groups have argued a ban could infringe on traditional religious teachings, such as the belief that all sex outside a heterosexual marriage is sinful.
Mr Nicholas said he was unsure what would happen next with his petition, but added: "As long as I know I've done my part in trying to start something that's going to better people's lives in the future then I'm happy."