Cat nearly twice average weight put on diet
A cat that piled on the pounds during lockdown has been put on a diet and exercise programme to get into shape.
Nine-year-old Colin was nearly twice the average weight of an adult cat when he arrived at Cats Protection's Downham Market Adoption Centre, in Norfolk.
Staff have put him on a portion-controlled diet and a programme of supervised play with cat toys.
The charity has appealed for someone willing to "take on the role of personal trainer" to give Colin a home.
"We're looking for someone who can... help Colin maintain his weight and fitness goals," said senior cat care assistant Becky Piggott.
"He's adorable but he's a lazy boy who isn't a fan of exercise.
"We're not talking boot camp but Colin will need encouragement to do any exercise at all so we're looking for an owner with time to commit."
Colin arrived at the centre on 17 April. He weighed 8.8kg (19lbs) at the time but is now down to 6.5kg (14lbs).
His previous owners have moved and were unable to take him with them.
"I suspect that being at home more during lockdown meant that they were giving him extra treats," said Ms Piggott.
"Colin loves his food a bit too much so he wasn't going to say no.
"But if Colin can lose some weight and keep it off, he'll lead a happier, healthier life."
