Drone footage shows derelict Sheringham hotel demolition
The demolition of an "eyesore" seafront hotel has been captured in drone images.
The former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham, Norfolk is being redeveloped into retail and housing.
Work is scheduled to be completed by June 2023.
Richard Kershaw, a Liberal Democrat on North Norfolk District Council, said: "The demolition of the Shannocks is very welcome, it has been an eyesore for too long."
He said the demolition should be completed within weeks.
The hotel was a late-Victorian building and has stood empty for 10 years.
It was acquired by the council using a Compulsory Purchase Order and was described as being in a "seriously dilapidated condition".
Developers Huddies Ltd plan to construct a four-storey building, with three retail units on the ground floor and the upper floors used for homes.