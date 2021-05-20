North Walsham: Matthew Constantinou jailed for killing after £10 debt dispute
- Published
A man who killed the friend of someone he "fobbed off" over a £10 drug debt has been jailed for nine years.
Matthew Constantinou knifed Thomas Moore, 42, in the neck after the victim and the man owed money went to the defendant's home in Antingham Drive, North Walsham, Norfolk in October.
The defendant, 42, had claimed during his trial that he feared he or his mother would be "seriously injured".
Last week, a jury cleared him of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter.
The Norwich Crown Court trial heard Mr Moore and the defendant were not known to each other, but Constantinou knew Mr Moore's friend Ricky Marshall "reasonably well" and regularly bought cannabis from him.
Prosecutor Peter Gair said that "the mood had soured somewhat" between Mr Marshall and Constantinou.
Judge Anthony Bate told Constantinou: "You fobbed him off when he pressed you for payment of a £10 drug debt."
The court heard on 2 October Mr Marshall said via text that he would speak to the defendant's mother, to which Constantinou later responded: "I'll gut you."
Mr Moore and Mr Marshall then went to Constantinou's home, where his mother also lived, and the defence argued he was "locked in his own garage by Mr Moore" during the confrontation.
The trial heard Constantinou picked up a baseball bat and "pursued" the pair.
Judge Bate said he was "assured [Constantinou] ceased to act in defence of yourself or your mother" when he left his road, to the adjoining Bacton Road.
Mr Moore was stabbed once to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, but the judge said he could not be sure who brought the knife there.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the sister of Mr Moore, who had a young daughter, said she "thinks each day of her brother bleeding on the pavement".
Elizabeth Marsh QC, for the defendant, said he was a hard-working man and was "now free from illegal drugs and... he's not proposing to return to that lifestyle".
Judge Bate acknowledged there had been a lack of premeditation, and told Constantinou he had "put your time on remand to good use".