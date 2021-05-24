Norwich Royal Mail lorry crash takes out broadband
- Published
A Royal Mail lorry has crashed through a wall completely destroying a telecommunications cabinet and leaving many without phones and broadband.
The accident happened at about 06:00 BST in Rosary Road, Norwich.
Royal Mail said no-one was injured, the lorry did not have any mail on board at the time, and an investigation was under way.
People living in the surrounding areas should expect disruption to telecommunications, Openreach said.
The crash partially destroyed a brick wall, taking with it most of a mural that had been created by a local community group.
The lorry was removed by a recovery company earlier and work to repair the wall and the cabinet was under way.
A spokesman for Openreach, a BT subsidiary which manages the telecommunications system, said: "An accident this morning completely destroyed one of our green roadside cabinets.
"Engineers have attended and made it safe, but it will mean short-term disruption to phone and broadband for people living on Rosary Road, and a few of the surrounding streets."
An on-site engineer told the BBC disruption could last for several days.