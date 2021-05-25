Norwich rabbi praises local support after synagogue graffiti
- Published
A rabbi said he had received "enormous support" after racist graffiti was sprayed on his synagogue.
Offensive words and a swastika were painted on the door at the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue in Norwich on 14 May.
Norfolk Police has released CCTV images of a person they would like to identify as part of its investigation.
Rabbi Binyamin Sheldrake said messages from the public and religious leaders had made him feel "less anxious".
"I am still receiving emails from people across Norwich sending us their support and encouragement," he said.
"They are making it clear this is not typical for Norwich, which we know, but it is lovely to hear.
"I've also had a letter from the Catholic bishop and a local imam signed a letter of support too."
Many of the messages of support had been read to the congregation.
An anti-racism group also held a vigil outside the synagogue on Friday.
Rabbi Sheldrake said the "enormous support" had made a number of people at the synagogue, including himself, feel "slightly less anxious".
"This has been for concerning for us, but the support has made us feel like we don't have to look at everyone and think they want to hurt us," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk