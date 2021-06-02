Helicopter reports near-miss with fighter jets over Norwich
- Published
A helicopter pilot reported a "near-miss" event after four RAF F-35 fighter jets flew close by.
The AW139 was flying over Norwich on 24 February when air traffic control informed the pilot of "intense military activity" in his "vicinity", an Airprox report said.
Four F-35s were flying in formation as part of a course at the time.
The vertical separation between one of the jets and the helicopter was recorded as 600ft (183m).
After being notified of the jets' presence, the helicopter pilot spotted three of the four.
The report said the AW139 "could not predict the F-35 pilots' intentions and so elected to maintain course and altitude initially" but then descended "when the conflicting flight paths became apparent".
It added the crew should be "commended" for their "proactive actions to help reduce the risk of a collision".
The first F-35 jet was unaware of the helicopter and passed over it at a distance of about 1,000ft (300m), the report said.
The second jet's sensors detected the AW139 and stopped descent before informing the third F-35, which enabled the aircraft to increase separation.
It was the second jet that passed the helicopter at 600ft, the report said.
The report said the pilot of the second jet should be "commended" for their "quick action in passing traffic information" to the third F-35.
The AW139 was under Norwich air traffic control while the F-35s were under Marham.
The report found the Marham radar controller's workload at the time was "high" and "an opportunity to provide additional support" had been missed.
All F-35 operators have been mandated to read the Airprox report into the incident "as a case study to help improve awareness of the important of lookout as much as the continued need to follow good airmanship practice", the report said.
As a result of the report, the level of supervision to controllers will be increased during busy periods, it said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk