Mural of Norwich City coach Daniel Farke painted on pub wall
A mural celebrating the achievements of a "worshipped" football coach has been created on a pub wall.
The giant face of Norwich City's Daniel Farke took about eight hours to paint on the side of the Fat Cat and Canary pub, close to the city centre stadium.
Artist and fan Dave Nash worked with a fans' Facebook group to design the monochrome portrait on a backdrop of the team colours - yellow and green.
The professional artist did it for free, saying "it had to be done".
German-born Farke has been head coach at Carrow Road for four years and has led the Canaries to two Championship titles, with a season spent in the Premier League in between.
The club will be back in the top flight next season.
Mr Nash - who works under the name Gnasher Murals - lived in the city until recently and has been a life-long fan of Norwich.
"Farke is worshipped in Norwich, so I had to do something," Mr Nash said. "No-one has done anything like this in the city, to my knowledge.
"Also, I had a weekend free and was coming back to Norwich to go shopping with the in-laws - I'll do anything to get out of shopping, so I thought I'd spend the day painting instead."
Andrew Lawn, from the supporters' group Along Come Norwich, who worked with the artist, said they had been trying to "create a really inclusive, festival atmosphere around going to the football".
"We've managed to make the whole of Carrow Road green and yellow, so now we'd like to paint the whole of Norwich and Norfolk green and yellow, if possible."
The new mural has been widely praised by Canaries fans on social media, with many calling it "fantastic" and "absolutely wonderful".
