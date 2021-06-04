Covid-19: Great Yarmouth teen sentenced after spitting at officers
A teenager who spat at police officers knowing he had tested positive for Covid-19 has received a custodial sentence.
Four Norfolk Police officers had to self-isolate after Jamie Smith spat at them while being arrested for a number of offences.
Smith, 19, of Devonshire Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted charges including assault at Norwich Crown Court.
Norfolk Police said his sentence brought his "crime wave to an end".
Smith, who admitted harassment, theft, assault and a number of driving offences, was sentenced on 27 May to two and a half years in a young offender institution.
Norfolk Police said the spitting incident happened after Smith was stopped by officers while driving a stolen Ford Fiesta in Great Yarmouth on 31 January.
He made off in the car and, following an unsuccessful pursuit, the vehicle was later found abandoned.
CCTV and witness accounts later identified Smith as having driven on the wrong side of the road and through a number of red lights.
'Completely unacceptable'
Investigating officers identified he had been involved in a further three incidents, in which vehicles had been stolen in the area.
When he was later arrested, he spat at the officers.
The harassment charges related to an incident on 22 October.
Smith was also caught driving whilst disqualified and involved in an altercation with another motorist on 26 December.
Insp Paul McCarthy said: "The sentencing of Smith brings his one-man crime wave to an end.
"His driving and behaviour was completely unacceptable and it's pleasing to see the courts have dealt with him through a custodial sentence."
