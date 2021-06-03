Holt house crash: North Norfolk MP calls for safety measures
An MP has appealed for road safety measures at his childhood home, which has been hit by cars three times in 20 years.
Aubrey and Pat Eke, 77 and 78, were asleep when a car hit their house in Holt, Norfolk, on Monday, which Mr Eke said left it risking collapse.
North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker remembered a crash when he lived there and said traffic calming was needed.
The house has been shored up after a visit by a structural engineer.
The crash took place on the junction of the B1149 Norwich Road and Hunworth Road.
Conservative MP Mr Baker, who lived in the house for the first 14 years of his life, said: "It's always been a fast road and this part is a sweeping bend which needs some degree of traffic calming.
"I experienced a similar crash as a child when I was watching TV and looked up to see car lamps looking at me, and the car's bumper was resting on the fence."
Mr and Mrs Eke, who were unharmed, have been told they can remain in their home until repair work begins.
Mr Eke said: "The structural engineer says it's safe now, but they don't want too much vibration so want to slow down the traffic and have temporary traffic lights introduced as soon as possible.
"We can use the back bedroom, shower and toilet upstairs and the kitchen and conservatory downstairs, but I'm not allowed into the front bedroom where I keep all my clothes."
Shocked to hear about the terrible car crash in Holt. I lived👇for the first 14 years of my life and have very fond memories of the house. I have visited the owners this afternoon and have been in touch with Highways to get this black spot re looked at. This will be done urgently pic.twitter.com/lsw5AH38iv— Duncan Baker (@duncancbaker) June 1, 2021
A Norfolk County Council spokesman said its highways officials met the structural engineer at the site who "advised that three-way lights could be used as an alternative to closure"
The lights are now in place and the diversion signs removed.
A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving has been released under investigation.
