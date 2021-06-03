BBC News

Aylesbury: Driver being pursued by police hides in police station

Officers did not have to look too far to find their suspect after he fled

A driver being pursued by police pulled over, ran from his car and hid - in a police station.

Thames Valley Police saw the funny side of the incident, tweeting: "We were worried when a driver stopped his car and ran to a building to hide."

"Luckily that building was Aylesbury Police Station!"

Using the thumbs-up emoji, it said the station's front counter had since reopened to the public "and anyone looking to hide from police".

It added a "number of small items" were thrown inside the station and it had closed briefly so they could be recovered.

The items would be sent off for testing.

A 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

