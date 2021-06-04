Great Yarmouth Cex shop fire tackled by 30 firefighters
About 30 firefighters spent almost seven hours tackling a blaze in an electronics shop.
The fire started at the Cex store on King Street in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, at about 20:00 BST on Thursday.
It was put out by about 03:00 and an investigation is under way.
Jenni Baileigh, the owner of a homewares shop next door, said her ground-floor premises had been severely smoke damaged and its entire stock would "have to go to the tip".
Ms Baileigh, who runs Kierran's Home Store, said the "whole of the ground floor" was soot and smoke-damaged. and it would take "several days" to clear the contents.
Ms Baileigh said she was watching the fire "from a distance" and saw smoke "billowing" from the Cex store.
She said it could have been worse, but "luckily, behind the fascias between Cex and us, there's a balcony of two metres which gave us a breathing space for my store."
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said at the height of the blaze, six fire engines and an aerial ladder were at the scene.