Peter Henry Emerson: Great Yarmouth exhibition celebrates photographer
- Published
An exhibition celebrating the pioneering work of a 19th Century photographer is taking place across a seaside town.
Peter Henry Emerson championed a naturalistic approach to photography and captured images around Great Yarmouth.
His work can now be seen in various locations across the town as art installations.
Exhibition organiser Mark Cator said: "The festival provides a direct experience of Emerson's rarely seen photographs presenting them at a scale the artist originally intended.
"We are incredibly proud to be bringing to life such an important part of Great Yarmouth's heritage."
Emerson believed photography was an independent artform, but his views were dismissed by traditional artists.
He was born in Cuba in 1856 and moved to England as a teenager.
Between 1885 and 1895 he captured images around Great Yarmouth and the Norfolk Broads.
He died in 1936 and was little known until the publication of Nancy Newhall's book P.H. Emerson: The Fight for Photography as a Fine Art in 1975.
After that, he was considered to have played a key role in the development of modern photography.
From Saturday, his work will be on display at: St George's Theatre, Primeyarc Gallery, Skippings Gallery, The Yare Gallery, Time and Tide Museum and The Utter Nonsense Studios.
