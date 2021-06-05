Three Rivers Race returns for its 60th anniversary
A sailing club has hailed the return of a 24-hour inland race that was cancelled for the first time in its history by the coronavirus pandemic.
For 60 years, sailors have gathered at Horning Sailing Club in Norfolk for a 50-mile (80km) race along three rivers; the Bure, Thurne and Ant.
The race was established in 1961, with about 40 boats on the water.
This weekend, spectators can expect to see closer to 100, said club commodore Holly Hancock.
"It's so great to get it under way, after the year that everyone's had. It means a lot to us as a club this year, it's brilliant that we can do it," she said.
'It's strange not to be there'
Hugh Tusting is 84 and had been with the sailing club for nearly 10 years when it planned the first race.
"My memories of that first race are etched into my brain," he said.
"We won by 12 seconds, after a tremendous fight with the second boat in the race.
"With 20-30 yards to the finish, I managed to get the right push of wind and overtook him before the line. I'd never been more excited in my life."
Mr Tusting does not race any more, but for the first 50 years of its existence he cannot think of many that he missed.
His place in the race has been succeeded by his brother and nephew, who will be competing this year.
'It's a real connection with my grandad'
Ian Richardson, 31, will be competing this year. He and his cousin, Ben, will sail a boat designed and built by their grandad, Mick, over 50 years ago.
"For a short while we're pretty sure she was the fastest dinghy in the world, though some people say she wasn't," he said. "In her day, at least, she was very, very quick."
Mick, known to Ian and Ben as 'Poppa', used a design innovative for its day, weaving wood similarly to modern carbon fibre.
"It's a real connection with my grandad, that boat will never be sold, because it's such a legacy.
"I have a feeling that he would say, 'Why the hell aren't you sailing something new?'
"Knowing him, that's what he'd say on the outside. But on the inside he would be very proud, and very happy to see it still racing."
'It makes me proud to be taking part'
Natalie is among the youngest competitors this year at 15 years old. This will be her first Three Rivers Race.
"My favourite part is the adrenaline you get when you're racing. It's just really exciting being on the start line with loads of other boats, the anticipation of how the race is going to go."
She said it makes her proud to be one of the youngest in the race, doing her part to keep the tradition going.
"It's quite impressive because it's been going on for so long, I just think of how many people have done it before. It's following their path and going the same place they went 60 years ago."
The Three Rivers Boat Race 2021 begins on 5 June at 11:00 BST.
