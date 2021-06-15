Gorleston: Police appeal after body found in house fire
Police investigating a woman's murder are appealing for help as they try to piece events before her death.
Linda Hood, 68, was found dead at her house in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, Norfolk on Friday by fire crews dealing with a blaze at the property.
A post-mortem examination concluded she had died from compression to her neck.
Ch Insp Phill Gray said: "It's a tragic incident. Other aspects of the post-mortem indicated that we had to launch a murder inquiry"
Neighbours called the fire service after seeing smoke coming out of the house.
Norfolk Police had initially not thought her death was suspicious.
Ch Insp Gray said police were at the "very early stages" of their investigation.
They are appealing for any witnesses who may have information "however insignificant that may be" to come forward.
The police are also asking for driver dashcam footage from Thursday 10 and Friday 11 June.
