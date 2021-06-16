Body of Norfolk windsurfer Chris Bamfield found in Sweden
The body of a windsurfer who went missing in November has been discovered in Sweden.
Chris Bamfield, 65, was last seen at Hunstanton, Norfolk on 14 November.
His sail and board were found off the Norfolk coast, but the UK search was called off on 17 November.
A funeral was held for Mr Bamfield, from Middleton, on Tuesday after his body was "recently found in Sweden", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
On the day of the funeral, former colleagues at King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council held a minute's silence for the retired executive director, and buildings across King's Lynn were lit up.
At a cabinet meeting, the leader of the council Stuart Dark said: "Today is a difficult day for King's Lynn and the borough council.
"One of our respected colleagues, Chris Bamfield, passed away in difficult circumstances.
"It was his funeral this morning, and I would like you to join with me in a minute of silent reflection and support to Chris's family and his many, many friends.
"He was a friend, a colleague and proud servant of this borough."
In a statement on social media, the council said Mr Bamfield's family described him as "our hero" and "the rudder that guided our ship through life".
The family said buildings being lit up for him would "bring life to his memory" as he had "brought light to the town".
