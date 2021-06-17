Bawsey Country Park: Swimmer dies in lake
- Published
A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake at a country park, police said.
The 20-year-old was swimming at Bawsey Country Park, King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Wednesday, which was one of the hottest days of the year.
He was treated by paramedics at about 16:00 BST before being pronounced dead at the scene.
Norfolk Police said an investigation was being carried out into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Swimming is banned at the lake, known locally as Bawsey Pits.
In August 2020, Kristers Bednarskis, from Peterborough, drowned while celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends at the local beauty spot.
A 16-year-old boy from east London, and a 41-year-old also drowned at the pits in 2013.
The country park was created on a number of disused sand pits and quarries.
Its website states that swimming is not allowed in the two lakes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk