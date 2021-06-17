Gorleston: Murder arrest after body found in burning house
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead during a house fire.
Linda Hood, 68, was discovered by fire crews at her house in Gorleston, Norfolk on 11 June.
A man in his 50s was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life, Norfolk Police said.
Officers said they believed the victim and the man were known to each other.
A post-mortem examination concluded Ms Hood had died from compression to her neck.
Police had not initially thought her death was suspicious.
The arrested man has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police station for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Phill Gray is appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.
"Whilst this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to work through a number of lines of enquiry including forensics, witness statements and CCTV.
"Please help us to build a picture of the circumstances leading up and after the murder," he said.
Detectives have also requested any motorists with dashcams who were driving along Cherwell Way on Thursday 10 and Friday 11 June to provide them with footage.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk