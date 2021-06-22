Wymondham mechanic finds python under bonnet during MOT
A mechanic "nearly had a heart attack" when he discovered a python under the bonnet of a van during an MOT.
The 1m-long (3ft 4in) snake, which had been missing for two weeks, belonged to the vehicle's owners, who were "relieved" their pet had been found.
Mike Newell, co-owner of CSN Autos in Wymondham, Norfolk, said it was the most "bizarre" moment in the garage.
"It's not the thing you expect to happen when you come into work on a Monday," he said.
"One of the guys lifted the bonnet and said 'there's a snake'," Mr Newell said.
"I think he nearly had a heart attack. It was laid on top of the engine."
After contacting the vehicle's owners about the discovery, the garage realised it was their pet Sunfire Royal Ball Python which had been missing since it escaped its vivarium and got out through a window.
"The snake had been with them on journeys to Yarmouth and back without them knowing," he said.
Sophie Turner, mum of the snake's owner Ellis, nine, said she thought the garage was winding them up when it called.
He son had accidentally left the reptile's tank door open two weeks ago.
"The snake obviously slithered out," she said.
"He had a mouse a few days before he'd gone and that would've helped with his survival."
"It was the most bizarre thing," Mr Newell said.
"You do find animals sometimes but it's usually rats or mice."
The garage owner said despite the dramatic start to the MOT the vehicle did pass and the owners were "relieved" to be reunited with their pet.
