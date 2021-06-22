Norwich boy with cerebral palsy to undergo life-changing surgery
An eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is to undergo a life-changing operation after £40,000 was raised to fund the surgery.
Kaiden, from Norwich, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 11 months and has limited control of his arms, legs and body.
His mother Michelle Freeman said he was not able to have a spinal operation on the NHS so her work colleagues, friends and family stepped in to help.
She said she was "overwhelmed".
Mrs Freeman, who described Kaiden as a "happy, smiley little boy", said he uses a wheelchair most of the time and has learnt to walk short distances with the support of a walker.
She said after learning of Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), surgery that involves operating on nerves in the spinal column, she set up a fundraising web page.
The used car firm worker was helped by colleagues nationwide, who took on a number of challenges to help raise funds.
Staff in Wakefield climbed Helvellyn in the Lake District, raising £2,500, while Doncaster staff hiked up Mam Tor in the Peak District raising almost £1,500, and Cardiff staff will complete a parachute jump to raise £1,000.
Workers also took part in "chocolate Fridays", making donations to eat a sweet treat.
Mrs Freeman, who also has daughter Alexi, said she and her husband Gavin thanked everyone "from the bottom of our hearts".
"Thank you, also, for helping us to raise awareness of this severe form of the cerebral palsy condition," she said.
"There are so many others out there - just like Kaiden - who could benefit from this SDR surgery, and either don't know of it or it's not accessible to them due to financial constrictions, so please help us again in spreading the word."
