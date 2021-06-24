Great Yarmouth: Murder arrest after woman's body found in flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found inside a flat.
Police were called to Victoria Road, Great Yarmouth at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday where they discovered the body of a woman in her 50s.
A man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the flat on suspicion of murder, officers said.
A post mortem examination will be held and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Det Insp Tom Smith said: "We're in the early stages of our enquiries but at this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are not linking this to any other ongoing investigations locally."
