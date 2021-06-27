Covid: Norfolk expects boost in UK tourists during pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic is restricting holidays abroad and making tourism in the UK more attractive.
About 140 million day-trippers visit the East of England each year already. How can greater numbers be managed while protecting the environment?
BBC Politics East looks at how north Norfolk is coping with tourism, while conserving wildlife.
Tourism in this region is worth more than £10bn a year and is one of the East's biggest employers.
The Holkham Estate on the Norfolk coast manages 25,000 acres of land with a stately home, a nature reserve, a beach and other leisure facilities.
It is a huge draw for tourists, but also has a major conservation role.
Peter Mitchell, Holkham Estate manager, said: "This is just a stunning location.
"Over the years it has become more and more popular. It is also an important wildlife habitat with some amazing species - lapwings and spoonbills. It's just incredible the wildlife we have around here.
"So this year we've introduced zoning for dog walkers, and keep asking people to keep dogs on their leads in April to September - part of trying to stop the damage that free-running dogs can do to nesting birds."
He said he was "little bit nervous" about the potential number of UK tourists coming to the estate as lockdown eases and ends.
"Last summer, we just about managed to cope. So there's going to be some big numbers," he said.
"This year, we just need to make sure that everything is running as smoothly as possible."
Pinewoods holiday park at Wells-next-the-Sea is part of the Holkham Estate.
Grasses are left long in between pitches and everyone who stays there is encouraged to recycle.
Also the toilet and shower block has a "living roof" with grass planted on it.
Mr Mitchell said: "There are lots of people working very hard to make sure that, whatever happens, it is sustainable."
Tourism is worth £528m a year to North Norfolk.
Mel Catton, who has owned various shops in Wells for nearly 40 years and is also the town councillor in charge of traffic management, said parking in the town needed to be sorted out as the number of people visiting grows.
"We appreciate the need to have tourism, We welcome tourists, it's our livelihood," he said.
