Norwich City name Lotus Cars as new shirt sponsor
- Published
Norwich City have announced Lotus Cars as their shirt sponsors after coming under fire for partnering with a betting firm which used adult content.
A number of supporters criticised the club for agreeing a deal for the 2021-22 season with BK8
The Canaries asked BK8 to remove provocative social media posts and then cancelled the deal three days later.
On Friday, the club said it was "delighted and excited" that Lotus Cars' logo would feature on all kits.
Lotus, which is based in Norfolk, has sponsored the club's training centre and academy over recent seasons and the brand logo featured on the away jersey between 2003 and 2006.
Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: "We're delighted and excited to be able to confirm Lotus as our new front of shirt sponsors.
"Norwich City and Lotus are two iconic Norfolk brands, who are very much aligned in their wider visions and values."
Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing for Lotus Cars, said: "Seeing our brand on the famous yellow and green shirts for the return to the Premier League is a symbol of both Lotus Cars and Norwich City's global ambitions and return to the top-flight."
'We got it wrong'
BK8 was found to have adult content on ones of its Instagram accounts, with fans claiming that further explicit content was still available on its other social media sites.
On 10 June, the club cancelled its deal with BK8 and apologised.
"On this occasion, we got it wrong," said the club in a statement.
"For that and any offence caused, the club apologises."
The Asian betting firm had replaced another betting company, Dafabet, as the club's main sponsor for the 2021-22 season.
Gambling sponsorship in football has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, with the UK government considering whether to ban gambling sponsorship in football as part of its review of the Gambling Act.