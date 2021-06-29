BBC News

Wymondham house fire: Family pays tribute to Peter Green

Published
image captionPeter Green, also known as Peter Travis, was pronounced dead after officers discovered the blaze in Wymondham

The family of a man who died following a house fire said he had left them "with the fondest of memories".

Peter Green, who was also known as Peter Travis, was found at the house in Damgate Street, Wymondham, at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.

Norfolk Police said his death was being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

In a statement, his family said the 72-year-old, who was also the Wymondham Town Crier, "touched so many lives".

image captionFloral tributes were left nearby

They said the memory of him "will carry us through the tough times ahead".

"A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment and steampunk communities to name but a few," the family said.

"Father to four, grandfather to eight, and companion to Kiki the Jack Russell.

"You will be sorely missed."

Norfolk Police has appealed for anyone who may have been in Wymondham town centre and Damgate Street between 21:00 BST on 26 June and 03:00 on 27 June to contact officers.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.