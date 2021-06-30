Linda Hood murder case: Man charged over Gorleston death
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead at her home during a fire.
Linda Hood, 68, was discovered by fire crews in Gorleston, Norfolk, on 11 June. A post-mortem examination showed she died from compression to her neck.
Paul Kelly-Bridle, of Worcester Way in the town, has been charged with murder and arson.
The 58-year-old is due to attend a hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court later.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.