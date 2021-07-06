Citroen C1 racer dies after crash at Snetterton, Norfolk
A racing driver has died after being injured in a crash during a four-hour endurance race.
The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) confirmed she died during the C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on Sunday.
BARC said it was working with the sport's national governing body, Motorsport UK, "to understand the circumstances of the incident".
The deceased driver's name has not yet been released.
Norfolk Police, which attended the crash, said it had carried out inquiries on behalf of Breckland Council and Motorsport UK.
BARC offered its condolences to the driver's family and friends and the C1 Racing Club community.
Volunteer marshals and rescue crews involved at the event were being offered support "at this difficult time" BARC said.
C1 endurance racing was set up in 2017 and drivers race in first generation Citroen C1 cars.
