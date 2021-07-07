NHS boss Mason Fitzgerald sacked over false qualification claim
An NHS boss has been sacked after the BBC revealed official documents listed a qualification he did not possess.
Mason Fitzgerald was due to become chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).
In March he withdrew when a Master of Laws degree had appeared by his name on annual reports submitted to Parliament - but he had not in fact graduated.
He returned to East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which has now confirmed his dismissal.
An ELFT spokesman said: "Following the completion of ELFT's internal disciplinary processes, executive director of planning and performance Mason Fitzgerald has been dismissed.
"The trust will not be issuing any further statements on this matter."
The qualification appeared alongside Mr Fitzgerald's name on three annual reports submitted by both NSFT and ELFT, where he previously worked.
Mr Fitzgerald's LinkedIn profile also stated the degree had been awarded by the University of Georgia in the United States.
But the university had said he "did not graduate but was in the law school graduate program".
NSFT commissioned a leading law firm to investigate after the BBC revealed the discrepancy.
The trust said the review "concluded that NSFT has robust recruitment processes in place".
Mr Fitzgerald had been due to leave his role as NSFT deputy chief executive to take up the leadership role at the trust in April.
He would have overseen an annual budget of approximately £260m.