England reach Euro 2020 final: School renames itself after Harry Kane
A school which has had thousands of views for its England-supporting social media has renamed itself Harry Kane Junior School for the day.
Pupils at what was known as Howard Junior School, in King's Lynn, Norfolk, donned masks of the England captain to celebrate Wednesday's semi-final win.
Earlier in Euro 2020, a video of the children singing Three Lions was viewed more than 100,000 times.
Head teacher Greg Hill said: "We truly believe football is coming home."
England ended a 55-year wait to reach a major men's final after victory against Denmark, with Kane scoring the winning goal in extra-time.
Mr Hill, who went to the same school as Kane in Chingford, said the atmosphere with the children had been "building and building" throughout the tournament.
"The children are getting more and more excited," he added.
The school also renamed its Twitter account and launched a rebranded logo.
