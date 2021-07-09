BBC News

Flash flooding in Norwich hits roads and shopping centre

Published
image captionNorwich has been hit by flash flooding after heavy showers

Heavy showers have led to flash flooding, causing disruption on roads in and around Norwich.

Norfolk Fire Service said it was attending 16 incidents in the city centre, Sprowston and Old Catton, and part of the inner ring road is flooded.

Castle Quarter shopping centre had to partially close because of water getting in, but said its vaccination centre remained open.

Kevin Milner, who is working in the city, said it was "torrential rain".

image copyrightMet Office
image captionA yellow weather warning for rain is in place across much of Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex

He said there was at least two vehicles left stranding in flood water.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across much of Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex until 20:00 BST.

image captionHeavy rain has hit parts of Norwich

