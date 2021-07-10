BBC News

Man dies after bungalow fire in Bradwell, Norfolk

Published
image copyrightSteve Spearman
image captionEmergency services found a man inside the bungalow in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth

A man has died from his injuries following a fire in a bungalow.

Emergency services were called to the property on Chestnut Avenue, Bradwell in Norfolk, at about 23:15 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on Saturday. Norfolk Police said his death was being treated as unexplained.

Fire crews put the blaze out by 00:30 and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

