GoGoDiscover: Norwich T. rex dinosaur art trail roars into city
- Published
Brightly painted dinosaurs have taken over the streets of a city centre.
It is not a mass escape from Jurassic Park, and the 21 Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) sculptures are far less aggressive, having arrived in Norwich on flat-bed trucks at the weekend.
The GoGoDiscover city trail is free but it is hoped it will raise money for Break, a charity supporting children and young people in care.
The pieces are sponsored by businesses and painted by local artists.
The dinosaurs have roared their way to various locations including the cathedral, Riverside and shopping areas.
Each one is about two metres tall (6.5ft), weighs about 85kg (187lb), and is made from toughened fibreglass.
The trail, put together in collaboration with art event organisers Wild In Art, lasts until 11 September but will return again next year - accompanied by giant woolly mammoth sculptures - after which the dinosaurs will be auctioned off.
Previous GoGo art trails in Norwich - including giant hares and dragons - have raised more than £1m for the charity Break.
The charity's corporate fundraising manager said seeing the latest sculpture trail being installed was "incredibly satisfying".
"The colour and vibrant artwork will really light up the streets of Norwich and we hope it will bring enjoyment to everyone who sees it," he said.
The T. rex sculptures are not the only dinosaurs in the city this summer.
The art trail maps will lead explorers to Norwich Cathedral, where Dippy the Natural History Museum's Diplodocus is on display until October.
