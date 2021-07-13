Great Yarmouth Winter Gardens given £10m lottery funding
- Published
For 100 years the Winter Gardens was a main attraction on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. As the rusting "eyesore" on the seafront gets almost £10m from the lottery to restore and reopen it, BBC News asks locals what it means to them.
The Winter Gardens once echoed with big bands, the tinkling of teacups, the whirl of rollerskates and, years later, its glass would shake to the boom of live music and club nights.
But in 2008, the fun stopped. The Grade II-listed Victorian structure had fallen into disrepair and was closed down.
Too precious and too historically important to pull down, too expensive to restore, it languished on Historic England's at-risk register.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund boost will return the structure to a year-round attraction, with a botanic garden, restaurant, and a new first floor with gallery and viewing area.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it could now work "at pace" on its plans for the last surviving seaside Victorian cast iron and glass winter gardens in the country.
'I'm elated - it's great news for the town'
Chris Church, who runs the tea room at Merrivale Model Village, nextdoor to the Winter Gardens, remembers visiting it with his parents, as a child.
"We used to spend a lot of time seeing big bands and to go to events there, back in the late 1970s," he says.
"It was a great, grand building."
In the past two decades, since its closure, it has become "very rusty", with panes of glass missing, he says.
"There's scaffolding on the inside to keep it safe, and stop it collapsing - it's quite sad when it such an iconic building."
He sounds genuinely thrilled at the lottery grant.
"I'm elated - it's great news for the town, because it's become an eyesore," he says.
"Everyone who comes down to Yarmouth for their holiday mentions the Winter Gardens and how they'd love to see it restored and brought back to its former glory."
The People's Palace
- Designed and constructed in Torquay in 1878-81, the Winter Gardens was relocated by barge to Great Yarmouth in 1904, reportedly without a single pane of glass breaking
- It had not been a success in Devon, but Great Yarmouth council, which bought it at a knock-down price of £1,300, thought it could "lengthen the season with better-class visitors, and on wet days to provide for 2,000 persons under cover"
- It was used for concerts, dancing and skating, with the the interior adorned with flower beds, trailing plants and hanging baskets
- It has also been used as a ballroom, a roller-skating rink, a German beer garden and in its later guise was a nightclub owned by comedian Jim Davidson
- When constructed it was one of the three largest cast iron and glass seaside winter gardens in England, based on the Crystal Palace in London, and is the only one that remains
- According to Historic England, it is largely intact and the 1909 maple flooring of the roller skating rink survives
'It was just a fabulous place to be'
"The Winter Gardens is, without a shadow of a doubt, the jewel in the crown of the seafront," says Caroline Jones.
"People were frustrated about it, because they cared and have such great memories, and it's supported because it's so loved.
"We're just so thrilled it's going to be restored, as we've been rooting for this for such a long time."
Ms Jones is from Save The Iron Duke, a group campaigning for a derelict art deco pub in the town to get the Winter Gardens treatment.
She remembers the pier and the Winter Gardens being a "fabulous place to be", and "much-missed" since its closure.
"The beauty of that structure is that it's all-weather. You can pop in for a walk around and a cuppa on a rainy day, and Yarmouth has missed that."
Ms Jones says she hopes the restoration will include a nod to Great Yarmouth's skating heritage, as the town lost its only rink when the Marina Centre was bulldozed last year.
"Skating was such a big scene in Great Yarmouth, with skating follies and competitions. There were rinks inside and outside the Winter Gardens, which could be used all year.
"The Winter Gardens was a big attraction and that's what it needs to be again - a place for everybody."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk