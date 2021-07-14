Face masks: Norfolk hospitals ask people to keep wearing coverings
Hospitals in Norfolk will continue to ask people to wear face masks despite the government easing national Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.
The James Paget in Gorleston, the Norfolk and Norwich and Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn said masks should still be worn inside their sites.
Measures around visiting, hand-sanitising and social distancing will also remain.
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said it needed to "remain vigilant".
The hospital's NHS trust also runs Cromer Hospital, which will keep safety restrictions in place too.
The government said wearing face coverings in England would be recommended but no longer mandatory from Monday.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said infection prevention and control guidance for healthcare sites had not changed.
"We are keeping these measures in place to protect patients, staff and visitors during the ongoing pandemic," it said.
It added it would routinely screen patients when admitted and ahead of planned treatments, while booking systems and restrictions for visitors would remain.
Some outpatient appointments would also continue to be held by telephone or online.
James Paget Hospital said people should still wear a surgical mask on its premises, while it would also keep its one-way system.
Queen Elizabeth's chief nurse Alice Webster, said: "There is optimism as the country approaches its final stage of easing restrictions... however the pandemic is not over and in line with other hospitals in the region, QEH is taking this next step very carefully."
Measures to remain in place there include in-patients only being allowed one nominated visitor for one hour a day.
Patients must also go to outpatient appointments and A&E on their own except in special circumstances.
