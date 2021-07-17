Brick Dinos: Lego dinosaurs go on display in Norwich
- Published
Dinosaurs built from Lego bricks are going on display in a city which is showing a lot of love for the prehistoric creatures.
The Brick Dinos exhibition, created by artist and lifelong Lego fan Warren Elsmore, features more than 500,000 standard blocks and elements.
The exhibition at the Forum, Norwich, follows a T. rex art trail in the city and a visit of Dippy the diplodocus.
Mr Elsmore said it had been a "really nice challenge" to create the models.
"Lego bricks are square and dinosaurs are not," he said.
The exhibition runs from 19 July to 30 August and although it is free to attend, tickets are required.
You may also like:
"The Forum is so excited to be open again properly after all that we've all been through over the last 18 months or so," said event manager Jayne Evans.
"Although restrictions around Covid have been relaxed a bit, we still want to err on the side of caution and ensure everyone stays safe and has a great time.
"Our time slots for the exhibition have all been allocated and you must have a ticket, but keep checking out our website as we may release some more after the first couple of weeks."
Photos and video by Martin Barber