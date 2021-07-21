Couple warned over sunbathing close to Mundesley cliff edge
A couple sunbathing close to a cliff edge have been given a safety warning by the coastguard.
A crew from Bacton was called to Mundesley, Norfolk at about 14:30 BST after the pair were found "half-way down a cliff".
They were advised "to find a more suitable place to enjoy the lovely weather".
A spokesman for the coastguard said it had seen "a number of cliff collapses in recent months".
"We really can't stress enough how important it is to be aware of your surroundings and think safety first," the spokesman added.
