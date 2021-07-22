Snetterton: Citroen C1 racer died of severe head injuries
- Published
A racing driver died from severe head injuries after crashing during a four-hour endurance race, an inquest has heard.
Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July when the accident happened.
Ms Lucas, who was a business consultant, lived in Upwell, Norfolk.
A full inquest into her death will be held in March.
Following the crash, the British Automobile Racing Club said it was working with the sport's national governing body, Motorsport UK, "to understand the circumstances of the incident".
C1 Racing Club director Robin Welsh said Ms Lucas was "a popular and well-known character" and that the crash happened three hours into the race.
C1 endurance racing was set up in 2017 and drivers race in first-generation Citroen C1 cars.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk