Gorleston missing woman: Man helping police with inquiries
- Published
A man in his 40s is helping police with their inquiries after an 83-year-old woman went missing three days ago.
Norfolk Police said "vulnerable" Patricia Holland, from Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, was last seen at about 21:20 BST on Saturday.
The force was called when concerns for her safety were reported at about 12:00 on Sunday.
A police seal remained in place outside her home whilst investigations continued.
Investigators described her as being about 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, and having mobility problems that meant she is slightly bent over when walking, which she usually does with a walking frame.
Anyone with information is asked to call the force.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk