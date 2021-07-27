Norwich City Hall's lion statues celebrated in exhibition
- Published
Two bronze lion statues that have guarded the entrance to a city hall for more than 80 years will be celebrated in an exhibition.
Sculptor Alfred Hardman created the pair for the official opening of Norwich City Hall by George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1938.
Artist Ken Hurst has created six prints of the lions after his first set sold out last year.
Mr Hurst said the lions had represented the mood of the city over the years.
"They've variously worn green and yellow scarves to celebrate the football club's promotion to the Premiership and donned masks during Covid," he said.
"Along the way, they have been adopted as the symbol of local enterprises such as Jarrold, City Locks, Norwich Heritage, Norwich Pride and the City Council itself.
"I just thought I'd add to their celebration."
The prints will be on show, alongside a video of how they were created, from 3 to 14 August at Anteros Arts Foundation.
