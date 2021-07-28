Sky broadband affected across Norfolk and Suffolk
Some people in Norfolk and Suffolk are without the internet due to an issue with broadband services.
Sky said customers "may not be able to get online or make/receive calls" due to an issue with Sky Broadband, Sky Talk and Sky Fibre broadband services.
A spokeswoman for Sky said it was "investigating an issue affecting some Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Norfolk and Suffolk".
"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing," she said.
The outage was first reported at about 08:00 BST, with many homeworkers in the two counties noticing issues.
Sky said on Twitter that engineers were working hard to restore services "as soon as possible".
