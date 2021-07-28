Delia Smith buys Nick Chinnery's Norwich paintings series
An artist who only picked up his first paintbrushes four years ago has sold a series of 101 paintings of Norwich he did during lockdown to celebrity chef and Norwich City director, Delia Smith.
Nick Chinnery said he was "astounded" when Ms Smith's office contacted him asking if the series was for sale.
The watercolours, featuring historic buildings around the city, have gone on display at a football club bar.
Ms Smith said: "I think he's very talented."
"He's captured what is a very beautiful city. If I'm honest, I didn't realise it's as beautiful as it is," she said.
"What appealed to me was the quality of his art. Obviously it's brilliant."
On selling the whole collection, Mr Chinnery said: "It's fantastic. But it was never about monetary value or anything like that."
The 49-year-old only started painting in 2017 after spending less than £4 on brushes and paints during a rainy holiday in Cromer.
He stopped painting in 2020 when his mental health took a severe downturn, but decided to pick up his paintbrushes again in January.
He decided on a historic Norwich buildings series after receiving positive comments to one of his artworks posted online.
"I replied to everyone who contacted me, because I knew what I was going through, and their comments lifted me. I hope my responses and art lifted them," he said.
Mr Chinnery, who lives in Wymondham and had to shield during lockdown, used online images of the buildings to base his series on.
He painted a building a day from January until 12 April when some lockdown restrictions were eased.
Ms Smith said she was looking at the possibility of him doing some future artwork of Norwich City Football Club and its players.
