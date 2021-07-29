Gorleston missing woman: Patricia Holland's family 'desperate'
- Published
The family of an 83-year-old woman who went missing five days ago have appealed for help to find the "much-loved" great grandmother.
Patricia Holland, from Lowestoft Road, Gorleston-on-Sea, was last seen near her home at about 21:20 BST on Saturday.
Norfolk Police arrested a man on suspicion of her murder, but he has since been released on bail.
Mrs Holland used a walking frame and was described as "vulnerable".
In a statement issued through police by her family, they said: "Patricia (Pat) Holland is our much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
"Mum has more recently used the name Winnie or Winifred locally.
"She is 83, walks with a walking frame and is vulnerable."
The family said Mrs Holland was usually "out and about daily in Gorleston" and would have been well-known to many people.
"We are desperately worried for her safety and want more than anything for her make contact or come home," the family said.
Mrs Holland's family said she frequented a number of places in Gorleston including the Baptist church on Lowestoft Road, St Andrews Church drop-in centre, the Bridge drop-in, St Mary Magdalene, and some cafes in the town.
Investigators described her as being about 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, and having mobility problems that meant she was slightly bent over when walking.
