Gorleston murder inquiry officers now 'looking for body' of Patricia Holland
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of an 83-year-old woman six days ago believe they are "now looking for [her] body".
Patricia Holland, from Lowestoft Road, Gorleston-on-Sea, was last seen near her home on Saturday night.
A man arrested on suspicion of her murder was released on bail on Tuesday.
Norfolk Police said there had been "no proof of life since Saturday" and said they were keeping "a really open mind" about the case.
Ms Holland was described as "vulnerable" by police, and used a walking frame.
Det Insp Chris Burgess said the search for the great-grandmother had involved 40 officers who had looked at "hundreds of hours of CCTV footage".
"Sadly, we now believe our expectation of finding her alive has been greatly diminished," he said.
"We regretfully have to accept it's likely we're now looking for Pat's body.
"We've not identified any proof of life since Saturday evening."
Asked at a media briefing if he believed Mrs Holland had been murdered, he said: "I've got to keep a really open mind into this investigation."
He added: "My team continues to work around the clock to establish the circumstances around Pat's disappearance."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk