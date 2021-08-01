Norwich deaths: Bodies of man and woman found in house
- Published
Two people have been found dead inside a property in Norwich.
Police officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at an address in Middleton Crescent at 11:30 BST on Saturday after being called following concerns for their safety.
Norfolk Police said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained but believe it is an isolated incident.
A cordon has been placed around the address while officers investigate.
Det Insp Matt Stuart said: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and officers are working to establish the events leading up to these deaths.
"However, whilst we must keep an open mind about the circumstances, our initial enquiries lead us to believe this is an isolated incident."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk