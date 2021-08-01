BBC News

Shipdham death: Murder arrest as woman dies at house

Published
image sourceGeograph/Adrian S Pye
image captionPolice officers were called to an address in the village of Shipdham on Sunday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a house in Norfolk.

Police officers were called to the home in Lake Close, Shipdham, near Dereham, at about 13:20 BST on Sunday, responding to reports of a concern for safety.

A woman in her 30s was confirmed dead by paramedics at about 14:20 BST, Norfolk Police said.

The arrested man, who is also in his 30s, remains in custody.

The force urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.